German Chancellor Scholz speaks out against an Israeli operation in Rafah

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Israel on Monday against operating in Rafah, saying it was the last refuge of Palestinians who had fled their homes, Israeli media reported, citing a conversation the Chancellor conducted in the offices of the German Press Agency, the DPA.

Scholz further added that not enough humanitarian aid was entering Gaza.

He stressed the importance of a two-state solution, saying, according to the report, that a unilateral recognition in a Palestinian state was irrelevant as of now.