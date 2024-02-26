Israel offers to release 400 Palestinian prisoners for hostage deal - report

Israel is prepared to release 400 Palestinian prisoners, including some convicted on severe charges, in return for the release of 40 Israeli women and elderly men being held in Gaza if a hostage deal is reached, Al-Jazeera reported on Monday night.

According to the report, Israel also would allow a gradual return of civilians to northern Gaza, except young men, and would allow a larger flow of humanitarian aid and the entry of temporary shelters and heavy machinery. Israel also offered to reposition Israeli forces outside of populated areas and stop aerial reconnaissance for eight hours a day.