Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel offers to release 400 Palestinian prisoners for hostage deal - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 26, 2024 23:58

Israel is prepared to release 400 Palestinian prisoners, including some convicted on severe charges, in return for the release of 40 Israeli women and elderly men being held in Gaza if a hostage deal is reached, Al-Jazeera reported on Monday night.

According to the report, Israel also would allow a gradual return of civilians to northern Gaza, except young men, and would allow a larger flow of humanitarian aid and the entry of temporary shelters and heavy machinery. Israel also offered to reposition Israeli forces outside of populated areas and stop aerial reconnaissance for eight hours a day.

Three Russian civilians killed by Ukranian drone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 11:34 PM
Germany's Scholz speaks out against an Israeli operation in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 10:40 PM
Hamas disinclined to approve US hostage deal proposal - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 10:01 PM
Toronto man arrested for antisemitic graffiti 
By MICHAEL STARR
02/26/2024 09:59 PM
US, Germany were having early discussions about Navalny swap
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 07:18 PM
Iran's uranium stock enriched to 60% shrinks but problems fester
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 06:26 PM
Haniyeh meets with Qatari emir in Doha - Hamas statement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 06:20 PM
Hungarian parliament approves Sweden's NATO accession
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 05:53 PM
David Edri, husband of 'cookie Rachel', dies age 68
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 04:52 PM
Trump appeals $355 million ruling in NY civil fraud case
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 04:50 PM
Gantz: Within a decade, majority of Israeli youth will serve
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 04:39 PM
15 people injured in bus rollover in Negev - reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 04:14 PM
Rubymar owner looking at towing ship to Saudi Arabia- vessel broker
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 04:12 PM
Israeli president Isaac Herzog to vote in Jerusalem for munic. elections
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
02/26/2024 04:01 PM
Israeli delegation heads to Qatar for Hamas hostage deal talks
By REUTERS , TOVAH LAZAROFF
02/26/2024 02:28 PM