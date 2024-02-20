Defense Minister Gallant's popularity within Likud grows, survey data says

Recent survey data shows that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has become one of the strongest figures of the Likud Party. Likud's senior members invited its party functionaries to take part in a comprehensive internal survey that revealed Gallant leads alongside Economy Minister Nir Barkat.

Gallant's popularity among Likud members dramatically increased as a result of the current war; mainly because of the image he presents as a resolute defense minister.

Gallant's statement on recent heroic military operations

Meanwhile, the rescue of the two captured Israelis in Rafah was on the agenda within the political system Monday morning. Gallant himself referred to this incident and wrote: "In an impressive rescue operation, the security forces succeeded in bringing back Fernando Merman and Louis Har, who were taken hostagefrom Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, overnight. Together with the prime minister and the senior command, I followed the operation from the IDF headquarters - full appreciation for the IDF, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and the Mossad for an important and quality operation. We will continue to fulfill our commitment to bring back the hostages, by any means."

"'There is no greater commandment than redeeming captives,' Maimonides said. We salute those who brought Fernando and Luis home in a daring rescue operation. We will continue to act in any possible way to return all the hostages to home," added President Isaac Herzog.