Hamas holds European leaders partially responsible for not preventing Rafah operation

The Hamas terrorist organization said on Tuesday that they hold European leaders partially responsible for not "preventing the criminal attack on Rafah.

"The statements of the leaders of European countries in their rejection of the Zionist aggression against the city of Rafah, the most recent of which is the statement of German Chancellor Schulz, in which he expressed his categorical rejection of the attack on Rafah, are welcome statements, but they do not absolve them of their responsibilities in preventing the criminal attack on Rafah, to which nearly a million and a half people are displaced.

"We call on European countries, and the European Union in particular, to take practical and serious positions to prevent the Nazi entity from continuing its criminal war against our people," the terror group also said, "and to also act in accordance with the decisions of the International Court of Justice, which called on the entity to stop the crime of genocide and ethnic cleansing against our Palestinian people."