Former PM Naftali Bennett calls Brazilian President Lula 'an idiot'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
FEBRUARY 27, 2024 14:12

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva "an idiot" on a Monday segment of Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Bennett's comment came in response to Morgan, who quoted the South American leader, claiming Israel is responsible for "the genocide of the Palestinian people," referring to Israel's war against Hamas.

