Hamas: There are big gaps to be bridged before the next ceasefire deal

The Hamas terrorist organization said on Tuesday that "there are still big gaps that need to be bridged," Maariv reported.

Hamas's comments came in response to US President Joe Biden saying that he hopes a ceasefire will be reached in the Gaza Strip by next Monday.

The source said, "Biden's comments on the cessation of hostilities are premature and do not correspond to the situation on the ground."

"We're close, but it's not over yet"

Maariv noted that on his way out of NBC studios, Biden said that his "National Security Adviser said we are close, but it's not over yet."

In an interview he conducted before with the network, he emphasized that "Israel agreed not to carry out 'activities' in the Gaza Strip during the month of Ramadan" and that "there is an Israeli commitment to evacuate the residents of Rafah before it begins the operation to eliminate what is left of Hamas."