WATCH: Hamas tactics revealed: IDF recovers footage from terrorist's camera

The IDF's 932nd Battalion combat team located a camera last week belonging to a Hamas terrorist in the Zeitoun area in the northern Gaza Strip that contained footage exposing the terrorist organization's method of firing anti-tank missiles from built-up areas and inside buildings, as well as how the enemy operates in the area, the IDF reported on Monday.

This was when IDF St.-Sgt. Abraham Wovagen fell in battle, and terror cells that were suspected of shooting at the soldier were eliminated by an IDF aircraft.

Israeli forces carried out a targeted raid on a structure used to fire at the troops later that day, where weapons used by the terror organization were located, including a short-range anti-tank missile, pistols, sniper rifles, and ammunition.

IDF operates in the Zeitoun area in northern Gaza (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Other operational activities in Zeitoun

Earlier, it was reported in the same area that IDF and IAF located a weapons manufacturing facility and rocket launchers used by the terror organization and identified a number of terrorists inside a tunnel shaft, which they promptly destroyed.

Hamas also launched numerous rockets towards Israeli communities bordering the Gaza Strip on Monday, in response to which the IAF struck an operational center of the launches located in central Gaza.

Also that same day, the IDF underwent efforts to evacuate Gazan civilians from combat areas, where forces apprehended a number of terrorists who tried to flee under the cover of the civilian population.