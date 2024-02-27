Israel heads to polls, US hopes for Gaza ceasefire by Monday
The party lines are split far differently simply because the policies and the issues dealt with on a day-to-day are worlds away from one another.
Municipal elections are here again. This long-standing practice comes every five years and sees Israelis in the polling booths once again, this time to cast their ballots for their local heroes.
These elections have been notoriously different to those for representation in the Knesset. Party lines are split far differently, simply because national policies and the issues dealt with day-to-day are worlds apart. But this does not make local elections any less exciting or interesting.
First, and most obviously, this is because it is a day off for most people. It’s a relatively new practice that has turned election days – not always the most welcoming of days – into mini-staycations. You go to vote, cast your ballots, and go to the zoo or the park with your kids.
Secondly, and more directly, election days are when we citizens have the most significant impact on the issues that affect our lives. While, after so many repeat national elections, Israelis are sick and tired of this recurring ritual, it is nevertheless important not to overlook the importance of such a day.
But this municipal election comes at a more complex time than any we have faced in decades; it comes in the middle of a war.
Initially scheduled for October 31, the municipal elections were first pushed off to January 30 and, soon after, they were delayed again – to today.
The war will be a significant factor in the decision-making process when it comes to national elections, but the question remains: how will it impact local councils?
The locales most clearly affected are the 14 that will not be holding elections because their residents have been forced to evacuate. But even those that are holding elections are likely to experience a change in voter trends, though the direction is not yet apparent. It seems, however, that the focus has shifted mainly to welfare, living conditions for IDF soldiers and reservists, and, of course, the hostages being held by Hamas.
Municipal election overshadowed by war
Meanwhile, the topics at the forefront of the localities’ focus – education, infrastructure, services, transportation, and so on – have been shunted into an obscure and murky background.
There is a sense, too, that Israelis are far less motivated than usual to vote while the fighting is still going on.
“I anticipate that voter turnout this time will be even lower than usual due to diminished motivation among the populace,” said Prof. Osnat Akirav, head of the Political Science Department at Western Galilee College, in an interview this week with Maariv’s Dudi Fatimer.
“Add to that the grim reality of numerous hostages still being held in Gaza; entire families are in mourning, and every day, more soldiers are being killed. Overall, the prevailing mood is far from celebratory.
“While holding elections remains crucial for democracy, boosting voter participation will indeed demand innovative approaches.”
Nevertheless, the importance of such elections must not be lost on us, especially in times of crisis. It is the local authorities that coordinate with police how to manage security within cities, and it is those security systems that function under the leadership of local authorities in Israel’s South that ultimately defended those communities on October 7.
It was also the municipalities throughout the country that ultimately managed the influx of evacuees from the Gaza and Lebanon borders. They experienced a massive surge in public demand, with municipal call centers seeing more than a 600% rise in calls.
“What we have witnessed recently is a significant failure on the part of the central government, contrasted by the flourishing performance of local authorities,” said Prof. Itai Beeri, head of the Center for Public Management and Policy at the University of Haifa.
A lot of Israel’s future is currently unclear, now more than ever. How our lives will change, especially on a day-to-day basis, will affect and be affected by our local leaders, so today is perhaps more important than any previous municipal election in recent times.
So even if it is challenging, even if it's the last thing you want to do today, go out and vote. Israel needs you now, more than ever. Make your voice heard, ensure that these local elections are a valuable event for the country and for the future of the Jewish state.
Three Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces in West Bank
Three Palestinians were killed and three others were injured in clashes with Israeli forces in Tubas and El Far'a Camp in the West Bank early Tuesday morning, according to Palestinian reports.
One of the three Palestinians killed was identified as Ahmed Daraghmeh, a commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad-affiliated Tubas Battalion terrorist group.
Hamas' Sinwar still in Khan Yunis, hiding behind hostages - report
In recent weeks, some reports have alleged that Yahya Sinwar had fled to Rafah or even into Egypt.
Hamas' chief in Gaza Yahya Sinwar is believed to be hiding in tunnels under Khan Yunis, but getting to the terrorist leader will be difficult as he's seemingly surrounding himself with a human shield of hostages, Israeli, US, and Western intelligence and security officials told The Washington Post on Monday.
According to the report, the central challenge in capturing or killing Sinwar will be trying to do so without killing or injuring nearby hostages.
“It’s not about locating him, it’s about doing something” without putting the hostages at risk, a senior Israeli official told the Washington Post.
Sinwar was born in Khan Yunis in 1962. He became infamous for murdering suspected Palestinian collaborators, gaining the nickname "the Butcher of Khan Yunis" and eventually landing in an Israeli prison until he was released in 2011 as part of the deal to release IDF soldier Gilad Schalit from Hamas captivity.
Earlier in the war, Israeli media reported that the defense establishment believed that Sinwar and the commander of Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades, Mohammad Deif, were hiding under Khan Yunis, although, in recent weeks, some reports alleged that the two had fled to Rafah or even into Egypt.
The Elaph newspaper, run by a Saudi-British businessman, reported last week that Sinwar and Deif had managed to escape through a tunnel from Rafah to Egypt. The newspaper additionally claimed that there were eight large tunnels, big enough for cars and small trucks, running between Rafah and Egypt. The report has been rejected by Israeli sources.
The hunt for Sinwar under Gaza
The Washington Post report published on Monday noted that, since the war began, Israeli soldiers have discovered Hamas administrative files, computers, and phone directories indicating various offices located in the network of hundreds of miles of tunnels located under Gaza.
US intelligence analysts are helping Israel with some of the mapping of the tunnel system through the aid of powerful analytic technologies that piece together fragments of information, officials knowledgable about the efforts told the Washington Post. The US analysts have also been helping with analyzing intercepted communications and data from recovered hard drives.
There are no US intelligence personnel on the ground in Gaza and the US is not helping Israel with the day-to-day efforts to find and strike Hamas fighters and facilities, according to the report. When asked if the US was helping Israel fight the war, a former Mossad officer told the Washington Post that "the question itself is offensive."
Biden hopes to have a hostage deal in place by Monday
The presence of both sides for so-called proximity talks suggested negotiations were further along than at any time since a big push at the start of February.
US President Joe Biden said he hoped to have a hostage deal in place by this coming Monday, March 4, as Qatar hosted delegations from Israel and Hamas.
The two sides looked to inch forward toward a deal for the release of the remaining 134 hostages in Gaza.
The presence of both sides for so-called proximity talks - meeting mediators separately while in the same city - suggested negotiations were further along than at any time since a big push at the start of February, when Israel rejected a Hamas counter-offer for a four-and-a-half-month truce.
Biden hit an optimistic note as he spoke with reporters in New York about the possibility of deal.
Mediators taking part in the hostage deal talks have said that, as of now, Hamas is disinclined to agree to the US-proposed deal, Israeli media reported on Monday.
In public, both sides continued to take positions far apart on the ultimate aims of a truce, while blaming each other for holding up the talks.
Israel says it will agree only to a temporary pause in fighting to secure the release of hostages. Hamas says it will not free them without an agreement that leads to a permanent end to the war.
After meeting Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the reclusive head of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, said his group had embraced mediators' efforts to find an end to the war, and accused Israel of stalling at while Gazans die under siege.
"We will not allow the enemy to use negotiations as a cover for this crime," he said.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was ready for a deal, and it was now up to Hamas to drop demands he described as "outlandish" and "from another planet."
"Obviously, we want this deal if we can have it. It depends on Hamas. It's really now their decision," he told US network Fox News in an interview. "They have to come down to reality."
The office of Qatar's emir said Al Thani and the Hamas chief had discussed Qatar's efforts to broker an "immediate and permanent ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip."
Earlier, a source told Reuters that an Israeli working delegation, made up of staff from the military and the Mossad spy agency, had flown to Qatar, tasked with creating an operational center to support negotiations there. Its mission would include vetting proposed Palestinian militants that Hamas wants freed as part of a hostage release deal, the source said.
On Monday night, Al-Jazeera reported that, during recent talks in Paris, Israel said it was prepared to release 400 Palestinian prisoners, including some convicted on severe charges, in return for the release of 40 Israeli women and elderly men being held in Gaza.
According to the report, Israel also would allow a gradual return of civilians to northern Gaza, except young men, and would allow a larger flow of humanitarian aid and the entry of temporary shelters and heavy machinery. Israel also offered to reposition Israeli forces outside of populated areas and stop aerial reconnaissance for eight hours a day as part of a potential hostage deal.
Gallant met with hostage relatives
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with relatives of the hostages on Monday, according to his office, and underscored Israeli efforts to ensure the return of the captives.
“We are working around the clock to achieve a framework that will allow the return of hostages. As part of the talks, we are working to maintain pressure on Hamas,” Gallant said.
He stressed that Palestinians would not be able to return to their homes in the northern part of Gaza until such time as the hostages were back in Israel.
“The defense establishment’s position will be clear: the full return of civilians to the northern area of the Gaza strip will only take place following the return of all the hostages,” Gallant said.
“As I have said repeatedly since day one, we have no moral right to stop the fighting as long as we have even a single hostage in Gaza. This position has not and will not change,” he stressed.
He appeared to indicate that not all the hostages were included in the deal.
“Even if we achieve a framework that requires a temporary ceasefire, we will then return to fighting, in order to destroy the Hamas terrorist organization and to return all the hostages,” Gallant stated.
Israel has also used its pending military operation in Rafah as a pressure lever. The War Cabinet heard the IDF’s plan to both destroy the Hamas battalions in Rafah and to protest civilians in that city near the Egyptian border. The plan, however, has yet to be approved.
Netanyahu has said that a hostage deal would delay the operation.
Israel is under pressure from its main ally the United States to agree a truce soon, to head off a threatened Israeli assault on Rafah, the last city at Gaza Strip's southern edge where over half the enclave's 2.3 million people are sheltering, which Washington fears could become a bloodbath.
Netanyahu insisted that the assault on Rafah was still planned, and Israel had a plan to evacuate civilians from harm's way. Asked if Israel would attack the city even if Washington asked it not to, Netanyahu said: "Well, we'll go in. We make our own decisions, obviously, but we'll go in based on the idea of having also the evacuation of the civilians.”
Israel continues to maintain in public that it will not end the war until Hamas is eradicated, while Hamas says it will not free hostages without an agreement on an end to the war.
"We're totally committed to wipe Hamas off the face of the Earth," Israel's economy and industry minister, Nir Barkat, told Reuters at a conference in the United Arab Emirates, where his presence signaled Israel's continued acceptance by Arab states that has angered Palestinian militants.
Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri, speaking to Reuters on Monday, said any ceasefire agreement would require "securing an end to the aggression, the withdrawal of the occupation, the returning of the displaced, the entry of aid, shelter equipment, and rebuilding".
The momentum behind talks appears to have grown since Friday, when Israeli officials discussed terms of a hostage release deal in Paris with delegations from the United States, Egypt and Qatar, though not Hamas.
The White House said they had come to "an understanding" about the contours of a hostage deal though negotiations were still under way. The Israeli delegation briefed Netanyahu's war cabinet late on Saturday.
Egyptian security sources said proximity talks involving delegations from Israel and Hamas would be held this week, first in Qatar and later in Cairo.
Since Hamas killed 1,200 people and captured 253 hostages in its Oct. 7 attack, Israel launched an all-out ground assault on Gaza, with nearly 30,000 people confirmed killed according to the Hamas Gaza health authorities. Israel has said that some 11,000 of the fatalities are combatants.
The Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.
Hezbollah rains 60 rockets down on Golan in retaliation for Israeli strikes
The IDF killed a Hezbollah commander around 100 kilometers into Lebanon.
Hezbollah on Monday fired dozens of rockets toward the Golan in a significant departure from its general focus on the northern Galilee.
The Lebanese terrorist group said it was aiming for an IDF Golan base in retaliation for Israeli strikes near the city of Baalbek, which were themselves unusually deep strikes into Lebanon’s territory.
Baalbek is around 100 kilometers away from the Israeli border and is in Lebanon’s northeast, whereas most IDF attacks to date have been focused only on southern Lebanon, or on Beirut, which is still much further south than Baalbek.
No injuries reported
There were no reports of injuries from what Hezbollah said was a 60-rocket barrage.
The IDF did not say how many rockets were fired, but the Home Front Command only recorded 20 rocket sirens, appearing to ignore much of the Golan rocket fire as not dangerous during this round.
Occasionally, Iranian-affiliated militias from Syria have fired small numbers of rockets on the Golan, but nothing near Monday’s volume from Hezbollah; the Golan has mostly remained quiet recently.
Continuing the rounds of retaliation, the IDF later said it had killed senior Hezbollah official Hassan Hussein Salami in an airstrike on southern Lebanon.
Salami, whose rank is the equivalent to that of a brigade commander, was hit on the way to the southern Lebanon village of Majadel. This was one of the rare cases where the IDF intentionally took credit for the assassination.
According to the IDF, Salami commanded one of Hezbollah’s regional units, including managing attacks on IDF troops and Israeli communities in northern Israel, especially Kiryat Shmona.
Further, they said Salami was involved in directing the Hezbollah attack on an IDF base – Brigade 769.
The IDF appeared to take public credit due to Salami’s role in attacks on IDF bases, something the IDF has tolerated less than Hezbollah attacks on empty evacuated villages.
In contrast, the IDF usually does not take credit for assassinations in Lebanon, nor does it for most specific operations in Syria – though it admits to having attacked Iranian-affiliated targets in Syria thousands of times in recent years.
According to Reuters, at least two simultaneous strikes hit around Lebanon’s city of Baalbek, two security sources said.
An Israeli man was injured by a barrage of rockets fired at Moshav Shtula in the Galilee by Hezbollah on Monday.
Earlier on Monday, Hezbollah said it had shot down an Israeli Hermes 450 drone over Lebanese territory with a surface-to-air missile, the second time it has announced a downing of this type of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).
The Hermes 450 is a multi-payload drone made by Elbit Systems, an Israel-based weapons manufacturer.
The Israeli military stated earlier on Monday that two missile launches had targeted an Israeli Air Force UAV operating over Lebanon. The first, it said, was intercepted by Israel’s David’s Sling aerial defense system, but the drone “fell inside Lebanese territory” after the second missile attack.
“The David’s Sling aerial defense system intercepted a surface-to-air missile that was fired toward an Israeli Air Force UAV operating in Lebanon,” the IDF said in a statement. “Following the launch of the interceptor, sirens were sounded in the area of Alon Tavor in northern Israel.
No injuries were reported.
A short while after, an additional missile launch toward the UAV was identified and the UAV fell inside Lebanese territory.
The timing of the IDF’s decision to attack deeper into Lebanese territory seemed to come as a response to Hezbollah’s shooting down of the IDF drone.
Meanwhile, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday said that the evacuated northern residents will not return to their cities and homes before the hostages held by Hamas were returned.
In a meeting with hostage’ families, he reassured them that Israel was doing everything both militarily and diplomatically to bring back the around 100 living hostages, and the 30-plus bodies of hostages who were killed.
Although his formulation that northern residents would need to wait to return home until the hostages are released was in some ways not surprising. This was also a more explicit admission than usual that it will likely be months before the threat from Hezbollah is neutralized, even if a temporary ceasefire with Hamas is reached.
Hezbollah has said that it will cease attacking Israel the moment a ceasefire is reached with Hamas that would prevent Israel from launching new military activities within Gaza.
However, Gallant has consistently reiterated that the IDF will continue to attack Hezbollah until all of its forces were pushed back from the border with Israel all the way to an approximate point north of the Litani River.
Since even the current possible hostage deal describes an initial period of 45 days followed by another length of time spanning into months until a full hostage exchange is completed, this could easily take the continued evacuation of northern residents into the summer months.
Possibly not incidentally, on Sunday the government extended special rights for northern evacuees until July 7.
In the South, IDF Division 162, along with the Nahal Brigade and engineering forces, unearthed an underground tunnel network that connects the north and south of the Gaza Strip, the military announced on Monday.
The underground routes run for some 10 km. and pass under a hospital and a university.
After gaining operational control of the network, soldiers examined and destroyed large portions of it.
This was not the first such north-south extended Gaza tunnel, but its discovery and destruction is another sign of the gradual progress of the IDF in taking apart Hamas’s tunnel infrastructure.
Fully destroying that infrastructure is expected to take years.
Reuters contributed to this report.
Israel heads to wartime municipal election after months of postponement
11 local authorities in border areas of Gaza, North will vote in November
Residents in some 242 local authorities across Israel will head to polls today to choose their municipal leaders and councils, in an election that was scheduled for October 31 but postponed twice due to Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza and conflict with Hezbollah on the northern border.
This is the third time in Israel’s history that municipal elections were delayed. In 1973, municipal elections that were scheduled for October 30 were postponed to December 31 due to the outbreak of the Yom Kippur War; and municipal elections scheduled for November 1982 were postponed to October 1983 due to the First Lebanon War.
Some 11 local authorities, five from the Gaza border area and six along the northern border, will only vote in November as their residents are spread out in hotels and temporary living arrangements across the country.
The unusually large number of IDF soldiers and reservists, including soldiers who are currently in the Gaza Strip, already began voting on February 20 to allow for their ballots to be collected and tallied on time. The final results will be published closer to the weekend.
The vote is open to residents who turned 17 before November 7, 2023. Voting locations can be found on the election’s online portal.
What will voters be able to expect heading into elections?
Voters will encounter two sets of ballots. Yellow ballots are for individual candidates for mayor or regional authority head, and white ballots are for parties that will make up the city or region’s council.
Mayors must win at least 40% of the vote to win. If no candidate reaches 40%, the top two finishers will face each other head-to-head in a second vote on March 10.
Gantz, Eisenkot present plan to include haredim, Arab-Israelis in military or national service
The presentation coincided with a hearing in the Supreme Court about the legality of the haredi exemption from IDF service.
Minister-without-portfolio and National Unity chairman MK Benny Gantz presented in a press conference on Monday a plan to involve all Israelis in either national or military service, and end the blanket exemption to ultra-Orthodox (haredi) and Arab-Israeli citizens.
The plan, called the Israeli Service Plan, which Gantz presented alongside fellow Minister-without-portfolio Gadi Eisenkot and Inbar Harosh-Giti, former head of the Defense Ministry Service Directorate and number 18 on the party’s Knesset list, is nearly identical to a plan the three prosed in May. This time, however, the two said they would put forward the plan in the form of a bill proposal, at the same time that the government put forward two bills to lengthen mandatory service for recruits, and to nearly double the number of days reservists will have to serve every year.
The bills were published for public review earlier this month. Gantz’s and Eisenkot’s strategy is to demand that the government bills be defined as temporary, while the Israeli Service Plan will become the law in the long run.
A new system for IDF service
Gantz’s, Eisenkot’s, and Harosh-Giti’s idea was to create a new system whereby all citizens whom the IDF chooses not to draft will come under the responsibility of the Defense Ministry’s Service Directorate. The military would get the first pick out of Israel’s Jewish and male Druze citizens. Israeli-Arab citizens would not go through the IDF’s selection process, but instead would head directly to the Service Directorate, which would then assign them to services such as first aid and rescue, or volunteering in welfare or inner-community organizations.
“We cannot look into the eyes of the reservists and only vote on lengthening their service; this is not an issue for the court, but for leaders,” Gantz said at the press conference.
He stressed that in the wake of the Hamas invasion on October 7, members of all sectors of Israeli society, including Arab-Israelis and haredim, raced forward to save lives. This could be indicative of a system where everyone could serve without having to give up their identity and way of life, Gantz said.
Eisenkot added, “We can choose between a historic amendment and a historic missed opportunity.” He said that their plan was the basis for discussion and would be subject to changes if other parties in the Knesset had ideas of how to improve it.
In an answer to a question by The Jerusalem Post, Eisenkot said that the war cabinet had not debated the issue, and that part of the reason he and Gantz were holding the press conference was to bring the plan into the public eye to begin a process to enshrine it as law.
The press conference came amid a public debate about the justification for the decades-long blanket exemption from IDF service for haredi men, which broke out after the government’s bills to extend mandatory and reserve duties did not address the fact that haredi men were given a blanket exemption from service, and did not propose a plan to begin recruiting soldiers from a broader pool of candidates to lessen the burden on those who already are serving.
The press conference coincided with a hearing in the Supreme Court on the legality of the haredi exemption, as the bill that enabled it already expired at the end of June last year. It also coincided with a separate debate on a bill in the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee (FADC) to lengthen the age of exemption for reservists by one year.
The bill is meant to preserve the current array of reservists at least until the end of 2024, as age barriers determine that if the exemption does not pass into law by February 29, thousands of men who have reached the age of 40 will be released from service.
According to Israel’s existing law, soldiers must serve in the reserves until the end of the calendar year in which they turn 40. That number is 45 for officers and 49 for specific roles deemed by the defense minister as especially necessary. On December 31, thousands of men were scheduled to become exempt from service. The Knesset on December 28 lengthened service for these reservists until the end of February and now wishes to lengthen it again until the end of 2024.
“The issue of extending service for mandatory and reserve soldiers cannot be separated from the question of haredi enlistment,” Yair Lapid, opposition leader and Yesh Atid chairman said during the committee’s debate.
“The first condition for joint living is that everyone has the same rights and the same duties. There is no such thing as unity without equality. There is no such thing as unity if all of the burden – operational and economic – falls on one group in the Israeli public,” Lapid said.
Even though the committee was only debating the one-year extension for reservists and not the government’s larger plan to increase mandatory and reserve duties, Lapid addressed the latter.
“There are 63,000 haredim who are at the age of service. If 10,000 of them enlist, there will be no need to extend mandatory service. If only a quarter of haredi men aged 20-49 serve in the reserves, then reserves can be limited to one month every year. This is not happening for one reason only: political pressure,” Lapid said.
The haredi parties in the coalition, especially the Ashkenazi-haredi party United Torah Judaism (UTJ) are adamantly opposed to IDF service – and are unlikely to support any law that requires this. The Sephardic-haredi party, Shas, has expressed openness for those who do not study in yeshivot to join the IDF – but opposes any attempt to recruit yeshiva students.
At least one member of the coalition, Likud MK Tally Gotliv, said during the FADC debate on Monday that she would not support a bill that would grant sweeping exemption to any group in Israeli society, including the haredim.
Members of the Likud and the coalition’s Religious Zionist Party have expressed similar sentiments, although most said that this cannot be reached without dialogue and the agreement of the haredi community.
Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman said in a press conference ahead of his party's weekly meeting on Monday that every Israeli who reaches the age of 18 should either join the military or serve in civil service. Liberman claimed that many haredim wished to join the IDF, but that their political representatives were preventing this.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, 33 of which killed in captivity, IDF says