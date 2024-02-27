9-year-old girl goes missing at Safed absorption center

Safed police are looking for a nine-year-old girl who disappeared from an absorption center on Sunday night.

Immigration Minister Ofir Sofer arrived at the search command center on Monday night and conferred with representatives from the Jewish Agency and police.

"This is an unusual and painful case and I pray for her return," said Sofer. "I support the police, soldiers, reception center workers and volunteers who are helping in the search for the girl Heimnot Kaso. We all hope and pray that we find her soon."