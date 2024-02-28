Genesis prize awarded to NGOs supporting hostages and their families 

The 2024 Genesis Prize has been awarded to five organizations for their work supporting hostages and their families following the October 7 massacre, the Genesis Prize Foundation announced on Wednesday.

The $1 million annual prize was given to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, JAFI Fund for Victims of Terror, Lev Echad, Natal – The Israel Trauma and Resiliency Center, and OneFamily - Overcoming Terror Together.

“These volunteers are an inspiring example of Jewish strength and unity who have already earned a place in the history of the Jewish people and Israel,” said Genesis Prize Foundation Co-founded Stan Polovets. “The 2024 Genesis Prize is a recognition of their indomitable spirit and the inspiration they have provided to all people of conscience around the world.”

Shany Granot-Lubaton and her husband Omer hold up a sign filled with photos of the missing hostages in Gaza. (credit: HANNAH SARISOHN)

Foundation says it will work to keep global attention on hostages

The foundation also said that it would contribute to international awareness campaigns to ensure the plight of those held in Hamas captivity remain at the top of the global agenda, however Polovets added that the award is not a political statement or an attempt to influence government policy, but to award humanitarian and professional endeavors.

“The Genesis Prize is a humanitarian award, and this year, it seeks to achieve three things – ensure the world does not forget the plight of the captives; provide additional aid to organizations focused on assisting the hostages and their families; and, last but not least, honor the selfless work of organizations that spontaneously emerged after October 7,” said Polovets.