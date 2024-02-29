Jerusalem Post
Trump is disqualified from Illinois ballot, judge rules

By REUTERS

An Illinois state judge on Wednesday barred Donald Trump from appearing on the Illinois' Republican presidential primary ballot because of his role in the attack at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but she delayed her ruling from taking effect in light of an expected appeal by the former US president.

Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter sided with Illinois voters who argued that the former president should be disqualified from the state's March 19 primary ballot and its Nov. 5 general election ballot for violating the anti-insurrection clause of the US Constitution's 14th Amendment.

UK government increases security funding for Jewish community
By REUTERS
02/28/2024 11:30 PM
UNLV police end Israeli professor's black holes lecture after protest
By MICHAEL STARR
02/28/2024 10:33 PM
Helicopter crash lands in ocean off Norway, all 6 aboard rescued
By REUTERS
02/28/2024 10:24 PM
Israel's judicial commitee to discuss justice's removal from High Court
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2024 09:07 PM
Syrian air defenses intercept 'hostile targets' in near Damascus
By REUTERS
02/28/2024 08:49 PM
8 EU countries call to sanction Russian judiciary over Navalny's death
By REUTERS
02/28/2024 08:29 PM
Israeli fighter jets strike Lebanese rocket launch sites, Hezbollah post
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2024 06:23 PM
One injured in Lod car blast, Israel Police probe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2024 05:29 PM
Putin allies to Macron: Troops to Ukraine to suffer Napoleon army's fate
By REUTERS
02/28/2024 05:23 PM
Israel Prison Service finds 54 grams of drugs inside inmate's body
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2024 05:22 PM
East Jerusalem man strangles partner for wearing makeup
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2024 03:54 PM
Former finance minister Avraham Shochat passes away
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2024 02:20 PM
Britain to invest £31m. in security package to protect MPs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2024 01:52 PM
Pope Francis returns to Vatican after hospital check, Italian media say
By REUTERS
02/28/2024 01:06 PM
IDF soldier moderately injured in vehicle turnover
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2024 12:24 PM