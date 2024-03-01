Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Benny Gantz: 'The entire nation of Israel is united in the quest for military victory'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 1, 2024 16:38

National Unity chair and Minister-without-portfolio Benny Gantz called on Friday for a unified country during the war.

"The entire nation of Israel is united, strong, and steadfast in the quest for military victory, the return of our abductees, and securing our future," he said. "We don't stop on our journey - until we bring them home."

The minister also addressed the issue of haredi conscription.

"Maintaining the people's army is an existential need to secure our future that cannot be compromised," he added. "Everyone deserves equal rights. Everyone deserves to keep their beliefs and way of life. And everyone should take part in the right to serve the country. It can be done. This must be done in the correct way, with broad agreement with both the ultra-Orthodox and the Arabs."

Shoukry says Egypt hopeful of Gaza ceasefire deal before Ramadan
By REUTERS
03/01/2024 04:06 PM
Russia says it test fired Yars nuclear ballistic missile - TASS
By REUTERS
03/01/2024 03:33 PM
Russian, Turkish ministers discuss Middle East, North Africa, Black Sea
By REUTERS
03/01/2024 02:25 PM
Brazil says Israel's action in Gaza beyond 'ethical or legal limits'
By REUTERS
03/01/2024 02:24 PM
Palestinian factions meeting in Moscow agree to continue push for unity
By REUTERS
03/01/2024 12:56 PM
EU to delay part of 82m euro payment to UNRWA - sources
By REUTERS
03/01/2024 12:25 PM
Navalny's body is being handed over to his relatives by morgue ahead of
By REUTERS
03/01/2024 12:16 PM
Iranian officials struck in alleged Israeli attack on Syria - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2024 10:51 AM
France concerned by potential cyber attack on electricity grid
By REUTERS
03/01/2024 10:34 AM
UN chief says Gaza killing could require independent investigation
By REUTERS
03/01/2024 02:38 AM
French President Macron says civilians were targeted in Gaza convoy
By REUTERS
03/01/2024 02:23 AM
Trump asks to delay federal classified documents trial until after 2024
By REUTERS
03/01/2024 01:13 AM
Shooting of Palestinians waiting for aid unjustified, France says
By REUTERS
02/29/2024 11:53 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky appoints new military logistics chief
By REUTERS
02/29/2024 09:58 PM
US officials believe that Iran's vote will not be honest
By REUTERS
02/29/2024 09:54 PM