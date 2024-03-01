Benny Gantz: 'The entire nation of Israel is united in the quest for military victory'

National Unity chair and Minister-without-portfolio Benny Gantz called on Friday for a unified country during the war.

"The entire nation of Israel is united, strong, and steadfast in the quest for military victory, the return of our abductees, and securing our future," he said. "We don't stop on our journey - until we bring them home."

The minister also addressed the issue of haredi conscription.

"Maintaining the people's army is an existential need to secure our future that cannot be compromised," he added. "Everyone deserves equal rights. Everyone deserves to keep their beliefs and way of life. And everyone should take part in the right to serve the country. It can be done. This must be done in the correct way, with broad agreement with both the ultra-Orthodox and the Arabs."