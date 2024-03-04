Courts: Vogelman not pressuring judges to revoke Beersheba court bids

Acting Supreme Court President Uzi Vogelman is not pressuring nominees for the Beersheba District Court president position to withdraw their candidacy during a dispute between the justice and Justice Minister Yariv Levin, the Court spokespersons said on Monday in response to a Kan report.

Kan had reported on Monday that Levin and Vogelman were arguing about the candidates for the Beersheba District presidency, with the minister supporting Judge Avi Levy and Judge Yael Raz-Levi favored by the justice.

Another candidate, Judge Jacob Spasser had already renounced his nomination, said Kan. The report alleged that Vogelman was pressuring Levy to withdraw from the running as well.

The spokesperson said that the allegations were "baseless statements" and a "gross lie." The spokesperson also blasted Kan for not reaching out to the court for comment.