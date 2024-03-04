US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Beirut to calm rising tensions

US envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in Beirut on Monday morning and was set to meet with Lebanese leaders in an attempt to avoid a further escalation of the clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, according to Lebanese reports.

Hochstein met with the speaker of Lebanon's parliament, Nabih Berri on Monday afternoon.

U.S. Special Envoy Amos Hochstein said on Monday that a limited war across Lebanon's southern border would not be containable.

Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel have been locked in hostilities for months in parallel to the Gaza war. It has marked the worst conflict across Lebanon's southern border since a 2006 war, fuelling fears of a bigger confrontation.