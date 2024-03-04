Shin Bet thwarts ISIS-inspired bomb attack plot

The Shin Bet thwarted a plot by terrorists in the Hebron area to carry out a bombing attack inspired by ISIS against Israeli forces last month, the Shin Bet said on Monday afternoon.

The four terrorists were arrested from Tarqumiyah, northwest of Hebron. The terrorists produced about 100 explosive devices with the help of instructional videos they found online and directions provided by ISIS abroad.

The terrorists also had an M16 and a Carlo submachine gun which they intended to use for further attacks.

The explosive devices were destroyed by police sappers in the field and the firearms were seized by Israeli forces. The terrorists behind the planned bombing attack. (credit: SHIN BET)

Terrorists indicted

The four terrorists were indicted on severe charges at the Judea Military Court.

"The Shin Bet will continue to act in order to thwart any attempt by terrorist elements operating against the State of Israel, and will work to bring to justice those involved in such actions," said the Shin Bet.