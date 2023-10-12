IDF: Hamas terrorists left ISIS flag at massacred kibbutz

The IDF published a photo on Thursday of an ISIS flag left by infiltrating Hamas terrorists in the ravaged southern kibbutz of Sufa.

The IDF will track down and kill Hamas terrorists who committed atrocities in the massacre of southern Israel and shared it on social media, IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in an Operation Swords of Iron update on Thursday.

In addition, Hagari revealed that ISIS flags were also found on the uniforms of killed terrorists, restressing US President Joe Biden's words that "Hamas is worse than ISIS."

He noted the terrorist groups share the same ideologies, goals and mission statements.

IDF: 97 Israeli families notified of captured members

The spokesperson added that 97 Israeli families were notified that a family member was captured and taken into Gaza as of Thursday. Israeli soldiers at a staging area near the Israeli-Gaza Border, southern Israel, October 10, 2023. (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)

Hagari noted that Hamas is in "turmoil and crisis," warning that any Palestinian that approaches the Gaza border will be immediately killed without question.

Over 1,300 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered as of Thursday morning, and more than 3,300 were wounded according to the Health Ministry.