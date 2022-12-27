The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Israel arrests ISIS-supporter Arab behind double Jerusalem bus bombings

Alleged attacker is from east Jerusalem. He reportedly confessed to carrying out attacks on his own that killed two Israelis.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2022 11:52

Updated: DECEMBER 27, 2022 12:16
Police and security personnel at the scene of a terror attack in Jerusalem, on November 23, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Police and security personnel at the scene of a terror attack in Jerusalem, on November 23, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) solved the double Jerusalem bus bombing attacks that were carried out last month and killed two Israelis, the security agency revealed for publication on Tuesday. 

The Shin Bet said that six days after the attack, its operatives arrested Aslam Farouk, an Arab from east Jerusalem and alleged supporter of ISIS, on suspicion that he was involved in the attacks. Two bombs planted at two different bus stops - one at the entrance to Jerusalem and one near the neighborhood of Ramot - detonated within half-an-hour of one another in November. 

Two Israelis - Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma'ada and Arye Shechopek - were killed in the attacks. 

Farouk, 26 and from Kafr Aqab in east Jerusalem, recently completed his engineering studies. According to the investigation, he studied radical Islamic ideology online and learned how to create explosives. He brought the ingredients for the explosives to the Judean Desert and carried out tests there. 

On the day of the attacks on November 23, Farouk arrived by motorcycle to the bus stop at the entrance to Jerusalem at around 6 AM where he planted the first bomb and then drove to the Ramot intersection where he planted the second device. Each bomb weighed approximately 1.5 kilograms and they were detonated by cellphone. 

Police operate at the scene of a Jerusalem terror attack after two bombs exploded at the bus stops near the entrance to the city, November 23, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Police operate at the scene of a Jerusalem terror attack after two bombs exploded at the bus stops near the entrance to the city, November 23, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The suspect was identified after security forces matched his DNA with findings at the scene of the bombings. Another suspect and friend of Farouk's, was also detained on suspicion that he was involved in planning another attack with an explosives belt. 

News of the arrest came just a day after the Shin Bet announced that it had prevented a massive terrorist bombing attack slated to occur within Israel. It said it arrested a number of terror suspects in the West Bank and uncovered a number of operatives in the Gaza Strip.

 The terror cell, the agency said, was busted and its plans thwarted on December 14, with those involved undergoing interrogations in recent weeks. The agency said the bomb had been built, was ready for use and was seized before it could be detonated.

 The suspects arrested were part of the West Bank’s “Resistance Committees” and al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, with influence and planning from Gaza terrorist operatives. The bomb was similar to the one that was used in the attack on a bus stop in Jerusalem last month that killed two people.



