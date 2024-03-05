Biden urges Israel to maximize 'every possible means' to boost aid to Gaza

US President Joe Biden urged Israel on Tuesday to maximize the entrance of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

In a tweet published on Tuesday, Biden stated "The United States is committed to pulling out every stop to get more aid to those in Gaza who desperately need it. We won't stand by. We won't let up."

These comments echoed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statements, also made on Tuesday, that Israel should maximize "every possible means" to get humanitarian assistance into Gaza, saying the current situation in the densely populated enclave was unacceptable and unsustainable.

Speaking before his meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the State Department, the top US diplomat also said there was right now an opportunity to achieve an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war but that the onus was on the Palestinian terrorist group to engage in those talks.

This is a developing story.