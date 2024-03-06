Jerusalem Post
Hamas submits final demands in potential ceasefire agreement

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 6, 2024 14:27

Jordanian newspaper Rai-al-Youm reported on Wednesday that the deputy of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar delivered a comprehensive cease-fire agreement to the head of Egyptian intelligence.

The submitted agreement by Hamas is the final answer given to mediators. 

According to reports, the ceasefire would begin a week before releasing the Israeli hostages held in Gaza, would see the release of prisoners released in the Shalit deal, as well as 160 prisoners with "blood on their hands," including the notorious Marwan Barghouti, Maariv noted.

The initial report by Maariv was obtained from Arabic-language news sources.

This is a developing story. 



