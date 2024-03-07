Supreme Court denied demand to place metal detectors at Temple Mount entrance

A petition seeking to persuade the police to install metal detectors at every entrance to the Temple Mount in a decision announced Thursday morning by the High Court of Justice.

In their decision, the judges of the High Court stated, "It is firmly established in law that this court does not substitute its judgment for that of the competent authority, and it will only intervene in its decision to the extent that a significant defect is evident."

The Jordanian Waqf currently has authority over the Temple Mount.