South Dakota governor codifies IHRA definition of antisemitism in state law

Kristi Noem, the governor of South Dakota, signed a bill into law on Thursday codifying for state purposes the International Holocaust Remembrance Association (IHRA)'s working definition of antisemitism.

The definition, adopted by more than 1,200 entities around the world, including 35 US states, 91 US cities and municipalities, the US State Department, and US President Joe Biden's National Strategy to Combat Antisemitism, includes among its examples certain forms of demonization or delegitimization of the State of Israel.

“Ever since the horrific terrorist attacks on the State of Israel on October 7th, 2023, we have seen a shocking spike in antisemitic acts of hatred around the world, including some isolated incidents right here in South Dakota,” Governor Noem stated. “I am very proud to sign this historic bill to keep our Jewish people secure. I hope more states will follow our leadership.”

Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.