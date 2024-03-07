Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

South Dakota governor codifies IHRA definition of antisemitism in state law

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Kristi Noem, the governor of South Dakota, signed a bill into law on Thursday codifying for state purposes the International Holocaust Remembrance Association (IHRA)'s working definition of antisemitism.

The definition, adopted by more than 1,200 entities around the world, including 35 US states, 91 US cities and municipalities, the US State Department, and US President Joe Biden's National Strategy to Combat Antisemitism, includes among its examples certain forms of demonization or delegitimization of the State of Israel. 

“Ever since the horrific terrorist attacks on the State of Israel on October 7th, 2023, we have seen a shocking spike in antisemitic acts of hatred around the world, including some isolated incidents right here in South Dakota,” Governor Noem stated. “I am very proud to sign this historic bill to keep our Jewish people secure. I hope more states will follow our leadership.”

Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.

Military education facility is ablaze in Russia's Kazan - RIA
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 11:52 AM
Russia's FSB says Belarusian man planning "act of terrorism" shot
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 11:41 AM
Several people dead in explosion at Iran's Bandar Abbas refinery - IRNA
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 11:37 AM
Five wounded in shooting in front of Istanbul courthouse
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 10:21 AM
Three crew members killed in attack on True Confidence ship, owners say
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 09:39 AM
Supreme Court denied demand to place metal detectors at Temple Mount
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2024 08:37 AM
Sweden plans Gaza aid talks with Israel's foreign ministry, EU countries
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 08:32 AM
Cameron is going to Germany to talk about situation in Ukraine and Gaza
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 02:23 AM
UN is considering calling for a truce in Sudan for Ramadan
By REUTERS
03/07/2024 01:08 AM
IDF strikes Syria after rocket fire toward Golan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 11:47 PM
Iran should immediately release the seized tanker Advantage Sweet
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 09:10 PM
Houthis' Al-masirah TV says US, Britain target Yemen's Hodeidah airport
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 09:09 PM
South Africa asks World Court for more measures against Israel
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 09:04 PM
IDF announces name of fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 08:43 PM
Germany calls on Israel to withdraw West Bank settlements approvals
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 08:39 PM