Group of US Congress members don blue outfits in solidarity with Israeli hostages

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Congresswoman Nikema Williams, a Democrat from Georgia, posted a photo on X calling for the release of Israeli hostages on Thursday night.

"I wore blue with my colleagues to stand in solidarity with the Israeli hostages. All hostages must be released!" Williams wrote accompanying the photo, showing nine politicians including the Georgia representative.



