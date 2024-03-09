Jerusalem Post
Former commissioner Aharonishki: Police must be independent of politics, calls Ben-Gvir a thief

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 9, 2024 12:58

Former commissioner Shlomo Aharonishki called on both Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to resign at the event "Shabatarbut" in Beersheva.

Aharonishki called on Commissioner Kobi Shabtai to resign due to his handling of the Meron disaster, saying, "After this event, the Commissioner should say 'I take responsibility, bow my head, and resign.'"

Aahronishki also hit out at Ben-Gvir and called him "a criminal and a thief," and said he should not be allowed to determine the identity of the next police commissioner.

"The police must be independent," he added. "The police are dealing with attempts at political takeover and ministerial takeover, and this is causing difficulties and problems."

