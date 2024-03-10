Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, five terrorists dead

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 10, 2024 12:30

The IDF identified 35 unique launches from Lebanon into Israeli territory on Sunday, the military said in a statement, following a morning in which sirens sounded in northern Israel. 

On Saturday night, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure in the area of Ayta ash-Shab, as well as an anti-tank missile launch post in the area of Maroun El Ras, and a military structure in the area of Khirbet Selm where Hezbollah terrorists were identified, the statement continued.

On Sunday morning, Hezbollah announced the deaths of three of its members, while Maariv reported five terrorists had been killed and at least nine wounded by a strike in the village of Khirbet Selm in Southern Lebanon.

Car crashed into Buckingham Palace's gates, man incarcerated
By REUTERS
03/10/2024 11:11 AM
Hezbollah announces three members killed in Lebanon
By WALLA!
03/10/2024 08:17 AM
Five killed in strike on village in southern Lebanon - security sources
By REUTERS
03/09/2024 11:42 PM
Students at Brooklyn high school accused of spreading antisemitism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2024 09:42 PM
28 drones downed over Red Sea by US and coalition forces
By REUTERS
03/09/2024 07:18 PM
Britain shot down two Houthi drones, defense minister states
By REUTERS
03/09/2024 06:26 PM
Haredi draft would prevent IDF service extension, Yair Lapid says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2024 06:20 PM
Egypt's Abdel Fattah El-Sisi: Gaza reconstruction will cost $90 billion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2024 06:06 PM
UN Palestinian refugee agency at 'risk of death', UNRWA chief says
By REUTERS
03/09/2024 02:38 PM
Former commissioner Aharonishki: Ben-Gvir a thief
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2024 12:55 PM
IDF troops eliminate over 20 terrorists in Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2024 10:37 AM
IDF strikes terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, reports of casualties
By MAARIV ONLINE
03/09/2024 09:09 AM
US Navy shoots down 15 UAVs in Red Sea area, CENTCOM says
By REUTERS
03/09/2024 07:57 AM
US strikes against Houthi missiles in Yemen, CENTCOM says
By REUTERS
03/09/2024 05:37 AM
Heavy gunfire near Haiti's National Palace in Port-au-Prince
By REUTERS
03/09/2024 03:24 AM