IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, five terrorists dead

The IDF identified 35 unique launches from Lebanon into Israeli territory on Sunday, the military said in a statement, following a morning in which sirens sounded in northern Israel.

On Saturday night, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure in the area of Ayta ash-Shab, as well as an anti-tank missile launch post in the area of Maroun El Ras, and a military structure in the area of Khirbet Selm where Hezbollah terrorists were identified, the statement continued.

On Sunday morning, Hezbollah announced the deaths of three of its members, while Maariv reported five terrorists had been killed and at least nine wounded by a strike in the village of Khirbet Selm in Southern Lebanon.