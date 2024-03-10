Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

NYC man punches Jewish woman in head in random Crown Heights attack

By MICHAEL STARR

An Orthodox Jewish woman was punched in the head in a random assault in Crown Heights on Friday morning, Chabad's public relations director said on Sunday.

Surveillance footage provided to Chabad by the Crown Heights Shomrim neighborhood watch showed a man walking past a visibly Jewish woman who was standing on a street corner. He struck her in the head as he strolled by, and continued walking after striking her.

"As a result of the attack, the victim sustained bruises and sought medical attention," said Chabad Public Relations director Rabbi Yaacov Behrman. "This kind of behavior is unacceptable and has no place in our community."

