NYC man punches Jewish woman in head in random Crown Heights attack

An Orthodox Jewish woman was punched in the head in a random assault in Crown Heights on Friday morning, Chabad's public relations director said on Sunday.

Surveillance footage provided to Chabad by the Crown Heights Shomrim neighborhood watch showed a man walking past a visibly Jewish woman who was standing on a street corner. He struck her in the head as he strolled by, and continued walking after striking her.

On Friday morning, around 11:30 AM, at Lefferts Ave and Troy Ave, surveillance footage captured a disturbing act of violence. The footage shows a man casually walking past a Jewish woman standing on the corner, then suddenly

"As a result of the attack, the victim sustained bruises and sought medical attention," said Chabad Public Relations director Rabbi Yaacov Behrman. "This kind of behavior is unacceptable and has no place in our community."