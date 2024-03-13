IDF fires at Hamas terrorists seen diving off Gaza border beach

The IDF fired warning shots at two individuals suspected of being Hamas terrorists on Wednesday, Army Radio and Channel 13 reported.

The two suspects were approaching Zikim Beach off the northern shores of the Gaza Strip. The incident is currently under investigation.

The suspects were dressed in diving gear, and the two violated the security instructions in the maritime space in the northern Gaza Strip, Channel 13 reported citing the IDF.

Further attempts to infiltrate Israel via Zikim Beach

In the early days of the war, on October 10, the IDF killed four Hamas terrorists who attempted to infiltrate southern Israel from Zikim Beach, which was carried out by their 17th Battalion and Magellan Unit.

Residents of Zikim and Karmia were told to stay indoors as fire between the terrorists and IDF was ongoing. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visits the Gaza Strip, March 13, 2024 (credit: ARIEL HERMONY/DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Approximately two weeks after that, another ten terrorists were killed off Zikim shores after attempting to infiltrate Israel.

The Navy, Air Force, and the Gaza Division struck the terrorists and stopped them from arriving at the coast.