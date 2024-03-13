Clashes in West Bank, Israel edges closer to Hezbollah war
CIA Director Burns says 'still a possibility' of Gaza deal • Three US Army ships en route to Gaza coast for humanitarian efforts
Yemen's Houthis fired ballistic missile toward USS Laboon in the Red Sea, US says
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the Iran-aligned Houthis fired on Tuesday one close-range ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward USS Laboon in the Red Sea, but it did not hit the vessel, and there were no injuries or damage reported.
"United States Central Command and a coalition vessel successfully engaged and destroyed two unmanned aerial systems (UAS) launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen," CENTCOM added in a statement early on Wednesday.
50% of right-wing Israelis believe early elections should be called - poll
The poll found strong support for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry to examine the October 7 massacre.
Fifty percent of right-wing Israelis believe early elections should be called, with 40% of Israelis who specifically voted for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party saying the same, according to a poll published by N12 on Tuesday.
According to the poll, 30% of all Israelis believe that elections should be declared now, while 34% believe a date for elections should be set for after the war, and 29% said elections should be held at the end of the current Knesset's term in 2026.
Respondents were also asked if Benny Gantz's National Unity Party should remain in the coalition, with 30% saying the party should leave the coalition and 48% saying it should stay.
Among respondents who voted for the bloc led by Netanyahu, 54% said Gantz should remain in the coalition, while 48% of voters opposed to Netanyahu felt the same.
Should a state commission of inquiry be formed into October 7?
The poll also found strong support for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry to examine the failures which occurred on October 7. According to the poll, 49% of Israelis believe such a commission should already be set up now, while 43% think it should wait until the end of the war. Only 2% of respondents said there should not be a state commission of inquiry.
Among respondents who voted for the bloc led by Netanyahu, 93% said a state commission of inquiry should be established, while among those who voted for opponents of Netanyahu, 97% said the same.
Biden or Trump?
Respondents were also asked by N12 if they'd prefer to see former president Donald Trump or US President Joe Biden, with 44% saying they prefer Trump, 30% saying they prefer Biden, and 26% saying they were unsure.
Among respondents who voted for the bloc led by Netanyahu, 72% said they prefer Trump and only 8% said they prefer Biden, while among those who voted for opponents of Netanyahu, 55% said they prefer Biden and 23% said they prefer Trump.
Gantz still leading in polls
The poll also examined what the Knesset would look like if elections were held today.
According to the poll, the National Unity Party would lead with 35 seats, while the Likud Party would earn 19 seats, Yesh Atid would earn 14 seats, and Shas would earn 11 seats.
Meanwhile, Yisrael Beytenu would earn 10 seats, Otzma Yehudit would earn nine seats, United Torah Judaism would earn seven seats, and Hadash-Ta'al, Ra'am, and Meretz would earn five seats each. The Religious Zionist Party and Labor would not pass the electoral threshold.
The poll would leave the current coalition (excluding Gantz) with 46 seats, while the opposition would earn 69 seats (excluding Hadash-Ta'al as they traditionally do not join governments.)
Respondents were also asked who they think would be a better prime minister: Netanyahu or Gantz, with 41% saying they prefer Gantz, 29% saying they prefer Netanyahu, and 23% saying neither is good for the role. When asked the same question about Netanyahu and Lapid, 32% said they preferred Netanyahu, while 27% said they preferred Lapid, and 36% said neither is good for the role.
US trying to overthrow Netanyahu’s government, senior Israeli official says
A diplomatic feud has grown between Netanyahu and Biden over Netanyahu's Gaza policies.
The Biden administration is attempting to overthrow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, a senior Israeli political official said on Tuesday night.
“We expect our friends to act to overthrow the terror regime of Hamas and not the elected government in Israel,” the official said, in reaction to the annual Threat Assessment report which warned that Netanyahu’s coalition could be replaced by a more moderate one.
“Netanyahu’s viability as [a] leader as well as his governing collation of far-right and ultra-orthodox parties that pursue hardline policies on Palestinian and security issues may be in doubt,” the US said in the report.
“Distrust of Netanyahu’s ability to rule has deepened and broadened across the public from its already high levels before the war,” it stated.
“We expect large protests demanding his resignation and new elections. A different, more moderate government is a possibility,” the report stated.
The senior official retorted that “Israeli citizens, and not anyone else, elect the prime minister. Israel is not a protectorate of the US but an independent and democratic country whose citizens are the ones who choose the government.”
Rift between Netanyahu, Biden grows
The 41-page report was compiled in February and published only on March 11, as a diplomatic feud has grown between Netanyahu and Biden over Netanyahu's Gaza policies.
It began in earnest on Thursday when Biden was overheard saying that there needs to be a “come to Jesus meeting” with Netanyahu. It was followed by his comments to MSNBC on Sunday in which he stated that Netanyahu’s policies were harming Israel.
The comments, which fell in line with those in the report, come as Biden’s reelection campaign is heating up, with voters in the left flank of the Democratic Party accusing the President of supporting genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.
Attacks against Netanyahu, allow Biden to cater to voters opposed to the war while allowing him to maintain his strong support for Israel and its people.
In a virtual address to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Netanyahu said on Tuesday, "I deeply appreciate, the support we've received from President Biden and the administration and I hope it will continue."
Six aid trucks enter northern Gaza through new crossing
Six aid trucks entered northern Gaza through a new crossing on Tuesday as part of a pilot to test new ways to deliver aid without Hamas taking control of it, COGAT announced on Tuesday night.
The trucks underwent security checks at Kerem Shalom and were carrying food containers from the World Food Programme.
UK grants Arab Israeli asylum due to 'well-founded fear' of 'apartheid'
The Arab Israeli claimed that Israel maintains an "apartheid system of racial control by its Jewish citizens over its Palestinian citizens."
An Arab-Israeli citizen will be granted asylum in the UK after the Home Office did a one-eighty, on the basis that there is a "well-founded fear" of persecution if the citizen is returned to Israel. The decision was made less than 24 hours before a court hearing where the Home Office was supposed to defend its original decision to reject the petition.
In documents submitted to the Immigration Court, he claimed that Israel maintains an "apartheid system of racial control by its Jewish citizens over its Palestinian citizens, whom it systematically oppresses." He also provided evidence to the tribunal that he was at increased risk of persecution because of his Palestinian solidarity activities in the UK and his anti-Zionist political views.
In a statement published by Riverway Law, who represents the petitioner, it was said that "this is a victory not only for me but for all Palestinians living under the Israeli apartheid regime. Without having to go to court, the British government has now accepted that the Palestinian struggle for freedom should not be limited only to Gaza and the West Bank but to all parts of historical Palestine under Israeli rule. I want to express a huge thank you to all those who supported my case. Without your help, I could not have reached this point."
The case also relied on the recent interim judgment of the International Court of Justice in the case of South Africa v. Israel, in which Israel was ordered to prevent genocide in Gaza.
Taher Golhussain, the man's lawyer, said: "While the world rightly focuses on the Israeli genocide in Gaza, it is important to understand that by virtue of being an apartheid state, Israel's oppression extends to every Palestinian under its control and authority, whether they are in Gaza, the West Bank, or even within what is considered the borders of Israel itself. Therefore we welcome the decision of the Home Office to grant asylum to our client in recognition of this basic fact."
Franck Magennis, his lawyer added: "We hope that this decision marks a turning point in the thinking of the Home Office, and call on governments and courts around the world to recognize the violent anti-Palestinian and Islamophobic racism at the heart of the Israeli government."
Man's lawyer glorified October 7th Massacre
On behalf of the "Lawyers for Israel" group, it was reported that "Magennis published on October 7th 'Victory to the Intifada' and since then he has a picture of a bulldozer breaking through the Erez crossing. He also changed his name on social networks to 'Free Palestine.' The organization reported on him in November and also submitted a criminal complaint against him."
US military says it conducted aid airdrop into Gaza on Tuesday
US military officials said on Tuesday that American forces had conducted a humanitarian assistance airdrop into northern Gaza on Tuesday along with Jordan's air force.
Go to the full article >>
US CIA Director Burns says 'still a possibility' of Gaza deal
US Central Intelligence Agency director William Burns said on Tuesday there was "still a possibility" of a Gaza ceasefire deal, although many complicated issues remain.
"I think there's still the possibility of such a deal. And as I said, it won't be for lack of trying on our part, working very closely with our Israeli, Qatari, and Egyptian counterparts. This is a very tough process. I don't think anyone can guarantee success. The only thing I think you can guarantee is that the alternatives are worse," he told a House of Representatives hearing.
Rockets on Ramadan? Hamas, Hezbollah coordinating 'next stage' of war on Israel - report
The anonymous souce also claimed that “We may witness a truce in Gaza during the month of Ramadan without announcing it."
An anonymous official in the Hamas terrorist movement told Sky News Arabia that " There is coordination with Hezbollah in the field or regarding the next stage," the source posted on X on Tuesday.
The anonymous souce also claimed that Israel had planned for a prolonged war in the Gaza Strip, which could last years, according to Al-Balad. The official added that the "decision on peace," presumedly meaning a ceasefire, did not come down to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.
“We may witness a truce in Gaza during the month of Ramadan without announcing it," the official said while accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of not being serious about a ceasefire agreement.
Israel accuses Hamas of not being serious about a ceasefire
Hamas is more interested in igniting the Middle East during Ramadan than in pausing the Gaza war; Mossad warned on Saturday night that it seemed that a hostage deal was not in the offing before the start of the Muslim holy month that begins on Sunday night, the Jerusalem Post reported.
“At this stage, Hamas is holding to its position as if it was uninterested in a deal and is striving to ignite the region during Ramadan at the expense of the Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip,” Mossad said.
Hamas’s “delusional" demands are the sticking point in arriving at any deal to secure the release of the hostages, Netanyahu told reporters in mid-February. “The [demands] mean only one thing: defeat for Israel. Of course, we will not agree to them. But when Hamas drops these delusional demands, we can move forward.”
Tovah Lazaroff and Reuters contributed to this report.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, 34 of which killed in captivity, IDF says