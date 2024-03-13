Protesters demanding Gaza ceasefire block terminal at San Francisco airport

Hundreds of protesters demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and calling for an end to US military assistance for Israel blocked the international terminal at the San Francisco International Airport on Wednesday.

Footage from the scene showed protesters carrying banners with messages such as "Permanent Ceasefire Now," "Stop the World for Gaza" and "Stop Arming Israel." An ABC News affiliate put the number of demonstrators at over 300.

This month, large protests were seen ahead of US President Joe Biden's State of the Union address and the Oscars. Demonstrators have regularly interrupted Biden's campaign events and speeches.

Airport officials said the international terminal remained open but passengers were re-routed around the activity. Activists blocked the roadway outside the airport, marched in circles and chanted slogans.

Passengers planning to reach the terminal were told to get dropped off at the rental car center and take an air train to the terminal. There were no known flight delays.