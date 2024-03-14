Jerusalem Post
France's Macron says Europe must be ready for war if it wants peace

By REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday Europe should prepare for war if it wants peace, calling President Vladimir Putin's Russia an adversary that would not stop in Ukraine if it defeated Kyiv's troops in the two-year-old conflict.

Macron caused controversy last month after he said he could not rule out the deployment of ground troops in Ukraine in the future, with many leaders distancing themselves from that while others, especially in eastern Europe, expressed support.

"If Russia wins this war, Europe's credibility will be reduced to zero," Macron said in a television interview.

He said it was important for Europe not to draw red lines, which would signal weakness to the Kremlin and encourage it to push on with its invasion of Ukraine. He refused to give details on what a deployment to Ukraine might look like.

"I have reasons not to be precise," he said. "I'm not going to give (Putin) visibility."

