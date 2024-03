“The ship and its crew are in the hands of the brothers in the Hamas resistance movement and the Al-Qassam Brigades,” Houthi spokesman Nasr Al-Din Amer said, CNN reported.

The Galaxy Leader cargo ship was hijacked by a Houthi-owned helicopter on November 19 in the Red Sea, 116 days ago, as the terrorists laid siege to the ship and took hostage the ship’s crew of 17 Filipinos, two Bulgarians, three Ukrainians, two Mexicans and a Romanian.