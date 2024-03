"The people stand united behind the leadership of the army to win the war, not to preserve the current army whose failure will shape what the future IDF will look like," Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich wrote in a post on X on Sunday.

"After the war, a reform command will be appointed to lead the necessary reform and appoint the appropriate commanders for this," Smotrich added.

The statement comes amid announcements of changes in the IDF high command.