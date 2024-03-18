Jerusalem Post
US officials to brief senators Wednesday on threats posed by TikTok

By REUTERS

 A committee aide told Reuters on Monday that on Wednesday, U.S. national security officials will hold a briefing for senators on the Commerce and Intelligence Committees on threats posed by foreign adversaries’ exploitation of America’s sensitive data, including those related to Chinese-owned TikTok.

The briefing is being hosted by the chairs of the two committees, Mark Warner and Maria Cantwell, as well as the top Republicans on the panels -- Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz -- and comes as the Senate is considering how to proceed after the House of Representatives voted last week on a bill that would force Chinese-based ByteDance to divest short-video app TikTok within six months or face a ban.

Israel to send interagency team to Washington to discuss Rafah, US says
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 08:40 PM
EU Foreign Ministers approve sanctions on violent West Bank settlers
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 07:55 PM
Four people lightly injured after car explodes in Karmiel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 07:34 PM
Hostage deal meeting set to happen Monday night - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 07:31 PM
IAF jets attack Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 06:58 PM
Netanyahu and Biden are currently speaking
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 04:12 PM
WHO chief voices concern over Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 02:45 PM
Antisemitic UK man sentenced to over 2 years for encouraging terrorism
By MICHAEL STARR
03/18/2024 02:11 PM
Famine expected by May in Gaza, says UN-backed report
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 01:36 PM
Kiryat Yam resident arrested on suspicion of rape
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 01:29 PM
IDF announces name of fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 12:03 PM
Borrell seeks approval for military aid to Ukraine at EU summit
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 11:46 AM
Trump 2024 campaign might tap Paul Manafort - Washington Post
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 11:28 AM
Israel is provoking famine in Gaza, EU's Borrell says
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 11:09 AM
Israel to offer six-week Gaza truce for 40 hostages in Qatar talks
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 10:27 AM