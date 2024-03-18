US officials to brief senators Wednesday on threats posed by TikTok

A committee aide told Reuters on Monday that on Wednesday, U.S. national security officials will hold a briefing for senators on the Commerce and Intelligence Committees on threats posed by foreign adversaries’ exploitation of America’s sensitive data, including those related to Chinese-owned TikTok.

The briefing is being hosted by the chairs of the two committees, Mark Warner and Maria Cantwell, as well as the top Republicans on the panels -- Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz -- and comes as the Senate is considering how to proceed after the House of Representatives voted last week on a bill that would force Chinese-based ByteDance to divest short-video app TikTok within six months or face a ban.