Education Minister Kisch backs down, to award Israel Prize this year

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Education Minister Yoav Kisch backed down from canceling this year's Israel Prize awards, announcing the prizes will be handed out in a statement on Wednesday.

"I chose to change the initial decision and award the Israel prizes in the various categories, alongside the prize in the Revival category," the education minister stated on Wednesday. 

Kisch said the legal advisors did not back his position regarding the Israel prize in court.

In addition, he said, "It is clear to everyone that we do not have the luxury of further unnecessary debates within us, and the aspiration that each and every one of us should have is for widespread unity," he said, explaining his decision. 

