Blinken: An agreement on a hostage release deal in exchange for a ceasefire is getting close

By BARAK RAVID

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with the Saudi Al-Hadath channel early Thursday morning that an agreement on a deal to release hostages in exchange for a ceasefire is getting closer.

"I think that the differences are narrowing and that an agreement is certainly possible," Blinken said.

"We put a good offer on the table, but Hamas did not accept it and presented additional demands. The negotiation teams are working now, and I think it can be done and is very necessary. If Hamas cares about the residents of Gaza, it will reach an agreement."

Blinken gave the interview during a visit to Saudi Arabia, where last night he met with the Saudi crown prince and discussed the situation in Gaza.

Blinken will meet on Thursday in Cairo with the foreign ministers of six Arab countries and the envoy of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss plans for the day after the war in Gaza.

On Friday, Blinken will arrive in Israel for a few hours and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as the members of the War Cabinet.



