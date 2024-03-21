Israel under pressure to postpone Rafah operation, US rejects proposal - report

Israeli officials are under "heavy pressure" to postpone the entry of IDF soldiers into Gaza's Rafah, according to a Thursday report by Al Arabiya,

The report added that a senior Israeli official claimed that Israel would control Rafah even if it caused a diplomatic rift with the United States.

Concerns for the American mediation team come from fears that there is no concrete plan to relocate more than a million Palestinians taking refuge in the southern city. American mediators have rejected the proposal regarding the planned operation in Rafah, with Israel "refusing to link the issue to the ceasefire negotiations."