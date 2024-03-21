'Houthis have not provided one loaf of bread to Gaza' - CENTCOM chief

More of a "whole government approach and international effort" is needed to prevent Iran from providing weapons to its proxy groups, US Central Command Commander Army Gen. Michael Kurilla said Thursday while testifying before the House Committee on the Middle East and Africa.

Kurilla said a UN vessel inspection mechanism should be used to counter weapons smuggling.

"They say it's about Gaza, but the Houthis have not provided one loaf of bread to Gaza," Kurilla said. What they've actually done is delay it and make it go all the way around the Cape of Good Hope, increasing the cost. So I find their righteous indignation a little bit laughable."

Kurilla said the government needs to impose costs on Iran as they're the ones providing the weapons.