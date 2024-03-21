Jerusalem Post
Protesters block roads, light flares outside Netanyahu's Caesarea home

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Protesters gathered outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house in Caesarea, lit flares, and blocked roads on Thursday evening, Israel Police said.

Police arrived to end the protests and restore public order.

One person was arrested for violating a police order not to block roads. The protestor was transferred to a police station for questioning.

"The Israel Police will continue to allow the freedom of protest within the limits of the law and will act against any violent disorder, damage to police officers, civilians and infrastructure, and riots committed in violation of the law."



