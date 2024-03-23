Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF arrests in the West Bank, makes mapping of Friday's terrorist's home

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF troops in the West Bank arrested several people overnight and confiscated terror funds in a separate incident, according to an IDF statement on Saturday.

Troops also mapped the home of Mujahid Barkhat Mansour, the terrorist who carried out Friday's attack at Parsa junction. Troops mapped Mansour's house in Dayr Ibzi' for demolition, in line with Israeli policy.

IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Border Police troops arrested two suspects in the city of Nablus and a wanted man in Al-Ram, north of Jerusalem.

Troops also arrested another man in Tulkarm in a separate incident, as well as confiscated funds destined for terrorist activity.



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
Russia's FSB: Moscow shooting attackers had contacts in Ukraine - Ifax
By REUTERS
03/23/2024 11:08 AM
Turkey says it hits 12 Kurdish terrorists in northern Iraq
By REUTERS
03/23/2024 10:53 AM
FSB tells Putin: 11 detained after concert attack -report
By REUTERS
03/23/2024 10:16 AM
Two suspects in Moscow attack detained after car chase - lawmaker
By REUTERS
03/23/2024 09:43 AM
Israeli firefighters rescue two dogs from a house fire in North
By MAARIV ONLINE
03/23/2024 08:11 AM
Three children among victims of concert attack near Moscow - RIA
By REUTERS
03/23/2024 08:06 AM
16-year-old shot and killed in Tamra in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2024 05:12 AM
Spain won't recognize Palestinian statehood without European partnership
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2024 12:57 AM
Qualcomm ends bid to buy Israel's Autotalks after antitrust probe
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 09:57 PM
UN urges Israel: lift Gaza aid barriers now
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 07:42 PM
Hostile aircraft intrusion sirens sound in northern Israel, false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2024 07:36 PM
Maersk will avoid Red Sea despite EU security operation
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 06:23 PM
Mossad chief to fly to Qatar Friday evening for hostage negotiations
By MAARIV
03/22/2024 05:25 PM
US Secretary Blinken and Benny Gantz meet in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2024 05:16 PM
VP Harris says there is no safe exit for civilians from Rafah
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 04:58 PM