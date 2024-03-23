IDF arrests in the West Bank, makes mapping of Friday's terrorist's home

IDF troops in the West Bank arrested several people overnight and confiscated terror funds in a separate incident, according to an IDF statement on Saturday.

Troops also mapped the home of Mujahid Barkhat Mansour, the terrorist who carried out Friday's attack at Parsa junction. Troops mapped Mansour's house in Dayr Ibzi' for demolition, in line with Israeli policy.

IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Border Police troops arrested two suspects in the city of Nablus and a wanted man in Al-Ram, north of Jerusalem.

Troops also arrested another man in Tulkarm in a separate incident, as well as confiscated funds destined for terrorist activity.