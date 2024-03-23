Jerusalem Post
IDF fighter jets eliminate Hezbollah observation posts in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF fighter jets attacked a building being used by Hezbollah in Kfarkela, in southern Lebanon after IDF soldiers detected a Hezbollah terrorist entering the building, the IDF announced on Saturday.

Additionally, IDF fighter jets attacked Hezbollah-affiliated buildings in the cities of Naqoura and Ayta ash Shab. A Hezbollah observation post in the area of Khiam was also struck.

The IDF also announced that throughout Saturday, it had detected several launches from Hezbollah into northern Israel in the areas of Mount Dov, Margoliot, and Shomerah. Additionally, wreckage from an aircraft was found in two different areas in Kfar Blum.

Footage of IDF fighter jets attacking multiple Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, March 23, 2024. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

There were no reported injuries as a result of the attacks



