Gunshot fired at house in Gush Etzion, no casualties reported

Shots were fired at a house in the settlement of Karmei Tzur in Gush Etzion, the IDF reported Monday evening.

It was announced that "a hit was detected at the house in the settlement and a bullet was found. There are no casualties, and IDF forces are searching the area for suspects."

Gunshots to a house in the settlement of Karmei Tzur in Gush Etzion, March 25, 2024. (credit: Gush Etzion Municipality)

In response to the incident, the regional council head of Gush Etzion Yaron Rosenthal said, "Karmei Tzur protects Gush Etzion from the south. We will not allow the enemy to continue attacks on the settlement without a strong response. The October 7 attacks proved to us that those who allow shooting at residents is inviting more serious damage in the future and we will not allow it!"

This is a developing story.