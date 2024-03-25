Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Gunshot fired at house in Gush Etzion, no casualties reported

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Shots were fired at a house in the settlement of Karmei Tzur in Gush Etzion, the IDF reported Monday evening. 

It was announced that "a hit was detected at the house in the settlement and a bullet was found. There are no casualties, and IDF forces are searching the area for suspects."

Gunshots to a house in the settlement of Karmei Tzur in Gush Etzion, March 25, 2024. (credit: Gush Etzion Municipality)
Gunshots to a house in the settlement of Karmei Tzur in Gush Etzion, March 25, 2024. (credit: Gush Etzion Municipality)

In response to the incident, the regional council head of Gush Etzion Yaron Rosenthal said, "Karmei Tzur protects Gush Etzion from the south. We will not allow the enemy to continue attacks on the settlement without a strong response. The October 7 attacks proved to us that those who allow shooting at residents is inviting more serious damage in the future and we will not allow it!"

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
Crime Headline
Hamas tells mediators it will stick to original position on ceasefire
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 11:24 PM
IDF eliminates Hezbollah terrorist squad in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 11:16 PM
UN says ‘settler-colonialist’ Israel committing genocide in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 09:50 PM
South Africa welcomes adoption of UN Security Council resolution on Gaza
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 09:05 PM
Putin: Moscow attack fits into Ukraine's attacks on Russia
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 08:50 PM
Moscow attackers briefly entered Turkey to renew Russian res. permits
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 08:04 PM
US dismisses Russia linking shooting to Ukraine as 'Kremlin propaganda'
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 05:58 PM
Soyuz spacecraft with American, Russian and Belarusian docks with ISS
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 05:22 PM
Sara Netanyahu and Labor chief Merav Michaeli hold surprising meeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 05:20 PM
France to mobilize more soldiers for anti-terrorism unit
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 04:29 PM
White House's Sullivan to meet Israeli defense minister -official
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 04:09 PM
Israel will stop working with UNRWA in Gaza, government spokesperson says
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 04:04 PM
Netanyahu: If US doesn’t veto UNSC vote, Dermer, Hanegbi won’t visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 04:02 PM
UN Security Council to meet over resolution to release hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 03:56 PM
Israeli forces kill, arrest terrorists in overnight West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 01:23 PM