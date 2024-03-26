Jerusalem Post
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked six ships in Gulf of Aden, Red Sea

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 26, 2024 14:59

Yemen's Houthis said on Tuesday that they had mounted six attacks on ships with drones and missiles in the last 72 hours in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.

The Houthis attacked the Maersk Saratoga, APL Detroit, Huang Pu, and Pretty Lady after identifying them as either US or British, according to a statement from the group's military spokesperson Yahya Sarea.

Sarea added that the group also attacked two US destroyers in the Red Sea as well as Israel's city of Eilat.

It was not immediately clear which, if any, of the targets were struck by the drones or missiles.

