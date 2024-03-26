Hostage Uriel Baruch killed, body held captive in Gaza

35-year-old Uriel Baruch, one of the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza, has been killed and his body is still being held by Hamas, the Tikva Forum, a group of relatives of the hostages, said Tuesday evening.

Baruch leaves behind his wife and two children, as well as his parents and siblings. He was kidnapped from the area near the Nova music festival on October 7.

"We share in the heavy sorrow of the Baruch family," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement. "The late Uriel Baruch was a happy person who loved life and loved spending time. Uriel worked in the field of building materials and loved techno music.

"Uriel was always surrounded by friends, most of whom affectionately called him 'Badalo.' Uriel used to donate to anyone in need, 'whatever he had in his pocket he would give, according to his relatives." Police officers on horses try to move protesters out of the way during a protest for the release of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas from Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Isr (credit: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/REUTERS)

The family of Uriel Baruch

In November, 50 days after Baruch had been kidnapped to Gaza, Baruch’s younger brother Idan told the Jerusalem Post.

“We are very happy for those families whose loved ones will be coming home, but we are worried about those who are staying behind.

“We had hoped to see a general agreement which would bring all of the hostages out, but the government has insisted that nobody will be left behind, and we have to trust in that. What can we do? We don’t make the decisions. So at least there will be those who will be released now, and we will be happy for them.”

Idan described his brother as having a very generous soul and being young in spirit. He also said that his brother, the third of four siblings, loved music and festivals.

“Just to show us videos – even two seconds – so that we can see that they are okay; we are not looking for more than that. That would help us keep our hopes up,” he said. “Even if we just get a sign of life, that he is okay, we will calm down. Part of our stress is that we are living with uncertainty.”

Judith Sudilovsky contributed to this report.