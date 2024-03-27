Jerusalem Post
Year-round daylight savings time could save NIS 400 million - manufacturers assoc. president

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

According to the research department of the Manufacturers' Association, switching the economy to daylight saving time throughout the year is expected to save about NIS 400 million per year, it announced on Tuesday.

The President of the Manufacturers Association of Israel, Dr. Ron Tomer, called for daylight saving time to be applied throughout the year, claiming it has crucial economic benefits.

Dr. Ron Tomer states, "Especially during this period, the government must save NIS 400 million by extending daylight saving time throughout the year. We don't have the privilege to waste resources and money for no reason in winter." The economic benefits of summertime are the result of the energy savings, which currently stand at only NIS 90 million.

However, Tomer says that if summertime is implemented throughout the year, the energy savings will amount to approximately NIS 155 million.

