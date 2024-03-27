Jerusalem Post
US does not believe hostage talks with Israel and Hamas are over, State Department says

By HANNAH SARISOHN

The most difficult issues involved in the hostage negotiations remain to be resolved, but talks are not believed to have come to an end, a State Department spokesperson said Wednesday. 

"By nature of these types of negotiations, when you get down to the end, when you make progress, the issues that remain are often the hardest ones. You don't usually solve the hardest issues first, you solve them last,"  Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"And so some of the remaining issues that need to be resolved. These are some of the most difficult ones and areas where there is the most disagreement between Israel and Hamas. We do think it's possible to bridge those differences."

However, Miller wouldn't confirm "any particular conversations" that are still ongoing.

"We believe that there is an ability to continue to pursue the release of hostages and that's what we're going to continue to do," Miller said. 

IDF aircraft strikes terrorist who launched rocket onto Gaza border area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 06:57 PM
Turkish relief group to send aid 'flotilla' to Gaza
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 06:55 PM
IDF Givati fighter killed in southern Gaza battle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 06:43 PM
Israel advances bill to close hostile broadcasters, including Al Jazeera
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 06:12 PM
Economy Nobel Prize winner Daniel Kahneman dies age 90
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 05:51 PM
Israel's war cabinet to meet later tonight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 05:02 PM
IDF kills terrorist who planned infiltration into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 04:55 PM
US, UK place new sanctions on Hamas-related groups
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/27/2024 04:50 PM
One killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv, mayor says
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 04:30 PM
Violent protests at Israel-Norway soccer match
By MICHAEL STARR
03/27/2024 04:21 PM
IDF detects Hezbollah aircraft in Israel's North, incident investigated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 03:27 PM
Iraqi state media reports 5-year gas supply deal with Iran
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 03:23 PM
Opposition head Yair Lapid becomes a grandfather at 60
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 03:18 PM
Russia detains members of banned religious organization
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 02:23 PM
Russian investigators to study probe Western involvement in 'terrorism'
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 12:21 PM