IDF official: 'We are at war in the North, not just with Hezbollah'

The IDF finished the command training for battalion commanders on the northern front, the Israeli military said on Wednesday.

"We have been at war for almost half a year now, and it does not end only with Hezbollah," Commander of the northern front, Maj.-Gen. Ori Goldin said, referring to the recent attacks on al-Jama'a al-Islamiyya terrorists in Lebanon.

"We are determined to change the security situation in the north so that its residents can return in security," he added.

"If we realize that we will have to act, we will act tonight as well, and the readiness is there," he continued.