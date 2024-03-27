Jerusalem Post
IDF official: 'We are at war in the North, not just with Hezbollah'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF finished the command training for battalion commanders on the northern front, the Israeli military said on Wednesday. 

 "We have been at war for almost half a year now, and it does not end only with Hezbollah," Commander of the northern front, Maj.-Gen. Ori Goldin said, referring to the recent attacks on al-Jama'a al-Islamiyya terrorists in Lebanon.

"We are determined to change the security situation in the north so that its residents can return in security," he added.

"If we realize that we will have to act, we will act tonight as well, and the readiness is there," he continued. 

Five people killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 08:17 PM
State Dept says US does not believe hostage negotiations are over
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/27/2024 07:09 PM
IDF aircraft strikes terrorist who launched rocket onto Gaza border area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 06:57 PM
Turkish relief group to send aid 'flotilla' to Gaza
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 06:55 PM
IDF Givati fighter killed in southern Gaza battle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 06:43 PM
Israel advances bill to close hostile broadcasters, including Al Jazeera
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 06:12 PM
Economy Nobel Prize winner Daniel Kahneman dies age 90
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 05:51 PM
Israel's war cabinet to meet later tonight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 05:02 PM
IDF kills terrorist who planned infiltration into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 04:55 PM
US, UK place new sanctions on Hamas-related groups
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/27/2024 04:50 PM
One killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv, mayor says
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 04:30 PM
IDF detects Hezbollah aircraft in Israel's North, incident investigated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 03:27 PM
Iraqi state media reports 5-year gas supply deal with Iran
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 03:23 PM
Opposition head Yair Lapid becomes a grandfather at 60
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 03:18 PM
Russia detains members of banned religious organization
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 02:23 PM