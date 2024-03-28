'Our sons were abandoned,' Hostage soldiers' family members plead before meeting with PM Netanyahu

The families of soldiers who are held hostage by Hamas in Gaza said in a speech on Thursday before meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "Our sons have been abandoned and are being held as corpses by Hamas."

"Everyone knows the feeling of conscripting a child into the army. When the child arrives at the base, many WhatsApp messages are exchanged so that we know everything is alright. We have no way to communicate with them. For half a year, we don't know if they are alive or dead. Their little brothers ask the most innocent questions that shoot arrows straight to the heart," the statement said.