Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'Our sons were abandoned,' Hostage soldiers' family members plead before meeting with PM Netanyahu

By MAARIV

The families of soldiers who are held hostage by Hamas in Gaza said in a speech on Thursday before meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "Our sons have been abandoned and are being held as corpses by Hamas."

"Everyone knows the feeling of conscripting a child into the army. When the child arrives at the base, many WhatsApp messages are exchanged so that we know everything is alright. We have no way to communicate with them. For half a year, we don't know if they are alive or dead. Their little brothers ask the most innocent questions that shoot arrows straight to the heart," the statement said. 



Related Tags
Hostage headline
Russia and Myanmar plan over 50 joint military activities in 2024 - RIA
By REUTERS
03/28/2024 09:37 AM
Russia's spy service chief visited North Korea -RIA
By REUTERS
03/28/2024 09:30 AM
Russian mine with 13 trapped miners almost completely flooded - RIA
By REUTERS
03/28/2024 09:29 AM
Russia says NATO is preparing allies for conflict with Moscow
By REUTERS
03/28/2024 06:39 AM
Three arrested after weapons discovered in Netanya parking lot
By EREZ HAREL
03/28/2024 02:55 AM
US military says it destroyed four Houthi long-range drones
By REUTERS
03/28/2024 01:12 AM
At least eight killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 08:17 PM
IDF official: 'We are at war in the North, not just with Hezbollah'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 08:10 PM
State Dept says US does not believe hostage negotiations are over
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/27/2024 07:09 PM
IDF aircraft strikes terrorist who launched rocket onto Gaza border area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 06:57 PM
Turkish relief group to send aid 'flotilla' to Gaza
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 06:55 PM
IDF Givati fighter killed in southern Gaza battle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 06:43 PM
Israel advances bill to close hostile broadcasters, including Al Jazeera
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 06:12 PM
Israel's war cabinet to meet later tonight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 05:02 PM
IDF kills terrorist who planned infiltration into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 04:55 PM