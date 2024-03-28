Moshe Gafni on IDF haredi draft: Without our Torah study, we have no future

In light of the upcoming decision on Israel's draft law, Degel HaTorah chairman MK Moshe Gafni made a statement about the issue of drafting haredim.

Gafni said that he "blesses the soldiers who risk their lives in Gaza and on the northern border; I pray with all the people of Israel that they return home safe and sound."

"However, without those studying the Torah, we have no future, and therefore, we need to preserve them with all possible strength."

This is a developing story.