White House: 'too soon' to make broad judgements on new Palestinian Authority government

White House National Security coordinator John Kirby commented on the new Palestinian Authority government announced Thursday, saying the US will reserve judgments until there's a better sense of what their intentions are moving forward.

"We've long talked about a revitalized Palestinian Authority and how important that it's going to be to eventually deliver results for the Palestinian people, and to help establish the conditions for stability both in the West Bank and in Gaza," Kirby said. "This is about meeting the aspirations of the Palestinian people."

The White House believes a "reformed and revitalized PA" can do that, Kirby said.