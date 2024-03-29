Gaza protesters interrupt Biden, Obama, Clinton fundraiser

President Joe Biden and his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, headlined a star-studded fundraiser with former President Bill Clinton on Thursday that organizers said raised more than $25 million for Biden's U.S. reelection campaign.

But the fundraiser was punctuated by protests inside the massive auditorium, as attendees rose at several different moments to shout over the discussion, referencing Biden's backing of Israel in the Hamas war that has killed over 30,000 in Gaza.

"Shame on you, Joe Biden," one yelled.

Obama said Biden has "moral clarity" on the Israel issue and is willing to listen to all sides in this debate and find common ground.

When a protestor inside the theater interrupted Obama, the former president snapped back: “You can’t just talk and not listen...That’s what the other side does"