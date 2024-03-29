Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Gaza protesters interrupt Biden, Obama, Clinton fundraiser

By REUTERS

President Joe Biden and his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, headlined a star-studded fundraiser with former President Bill Clinton on Thursday that organizers said raised more than $25 million for Biden's U.S. reelection campaign.

But the fundraiser was punctuated by protests inside the massive auditorium, as attendees rose at several different moments to shout over the discussion, referencing Biden's backing of Israel in the Hamas war that has killed over 30,000 in Gaza.

"Shame on you, Joe Biden," one yelled.

Obama said Biden has "moral clarity" on the Israel issue and is willing to listen to all sides in this debate and find common ground.

When a protestor inside the theater interrupted Obama, the former president snapped back: “You can’t just talk and not listen...That’s what the other side does"



Related Tags
Joe Biden Headline
Israeli clocks spring forward an hour for daylight savings
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2024 03:00 AM
US military says it destroyed 4 drones launched by Yemen's Houthis
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 01:56 AM
Hostage negotiations to resume in Cairo - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2024 12:46 AM
NY Republican rep. pushes requiring Israeli support of US foreign policy
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/29/2024 12:32 AM
Biden calls Joe Lieberman's spirit of independence 'essence of the Ameri
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/28/2024 10:11 PM
Bus accident in South Africa kills at least 45, Transport Ministry says
By REUTERS
03/28/2024 09:05 PM
Earthquake felt in Israel's Samaria, Jordan Valley regions
By WALLA!
03/28/2024 08:02 PM
Israeli court rules Mexican ex-diplomat accused of rape extraditable
By REUTERS
03/28/2024 07:57 PM
Yair Lapid scrapes through Yesh Atid's first primaries in tight contest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2024 07:48 PM
High Court: Israel must freeze funding for haredi students not drafted
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
03/28/2024 07:39 PM
Israel's Shin Bet chief, Egyptian intel head meet in Cairo - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2024 07:13 PM
US House to deliver Mayorkas impeachment to Senate April 10
By REUTERS
03/28/2024 07:04 PM
Two Russian children arrested for 'terrorism' related posts
By REUTERS
03/28/2024 06:41 PM
IDF intercepts suspicious aerial target from Lebanese territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2024 06:19 PM
White House says it's 'too soon' to judge new PA government
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/28/2024 05:19 PM