Interior Minister Moshe Arbel posthumously honored slain Palestinian convert David Ben Avraham from Hebron by approving his request for residency in Israel on Friday.

Known as Saamach Zeitoun, the 63-year-old Ben Avraham reportedly underwent conversion by rabbis in Bnei Brak.

He was mistakenly shot and killed by soldiers last week in the West Bank after he was suspected of posing a security threat.